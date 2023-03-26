x
CHP: Person dies in DUI crash in Nevada County after hitting tree

Officials said the passenger died and the driver was left with major injuries.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a car went off the road and hit a tree in Nevada County, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said the incident was a DUI crash along southbound Highway 49, north of McKnight Way in Grass Valley. 

First responders arrived to find a 1996 Subaru Legacy overturned off the west side of the freeway with a man and woman trapped in the wreckage. Authorities were able to get the people out, but the woman, a passenger, was unresponsive and taken to a hospital where she died. A dog was also killed in the crash.

The driver, who CHP identified as 26-year-old Brian Fogel from Grass Valley, was left with major injuries. 

CHP suspects alcohol as a factor in the crash, and Fogel is in custody pending medical treatment, officials said.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m., and no additional information surrounding the crash is available at this time. 

