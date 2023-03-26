CHP: Person dies in DUI crash in Nevada County after hitting tree

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a car went off the road and hit a tree in Nevada County, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP said the incident was a DUI crash along southbound Highway 49, north of McKnight Way in Grass Valley.
First responders arrived to find a 1996 Subaru Legacy overturned off the west side of the freeway with a man and woman trapped in the wreckage. Authorities were able to get the people out, but the woman, a passenger, was unresponsive and taken to a hospital where she died. A dog was also killed in the crash.
The driver, who CHP identified as 26-year-old Brian Fogel from Grass Valley, was left with major injuries.
CHP suspects alcohol as a factor in the crash, and Fogel is in custody pending medical treatment, officials said.
The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m., and no additional information surrounding the crash is available at this time.
