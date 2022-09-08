CHP looking for vehicle involved in deadly Orangevale hit-and-run

Investigators released a photo of a similar vehicle and are hoping it leads to more information in the case

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Police have identified the vehicle they believe is connected to a deadly Saturday hit-and-run involving a 56-year-old woman.

According to California Highway Patrol – East Sacramento, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Greenback Lane around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was hit and fatally injured while crossing the road.

CHP says the driver left the scene and they now believe the driver was in a dark maroon or brown 2007-2008 Honda Element. The left front corner of the vehicle was likely damaged in the accident.

Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle can call the East Sacramento CHP office at 916-464-1450.

The photo CHP released below is of a similar vehicle.

