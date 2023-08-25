CHP warns drivers about bears on the roads in Lake Tahoe area

The Bear League says a record number of bears have already been hit this year

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Ann Bryant is the executive director of The Bear League, a nonprofit based in Homewood whose main focus is to help bears and humans coexist.

Bryant says it's been a record year for bears getting hit by cars. She says it's around 50 so far, with more injuries and deaths than normal.

"You really have to pay attention. You don't want to hit a bear, it can ruin your whole day and ruin his life," said Bryant.

She says bears are pretty active outside of the winter months, so there's a chance you'll see one. Bears will come out from the woods onto the road and if you hit one there's about a 50/50 chance they'll make it.

"They live here. This is the forest. We call it our towns and villages and say we’re here now, but they've always been here and don't pay much attention. They have to get from the mountainside down to the lake. They fish and they go swimming," said Bryant.

California Highway Patrol Officer Ruth Loehr is based in South Lake Tahoe and she's seen it all from bears to deer, even porcupines. She says the Tahoe Basin is a busy wildlife area, which increases the chances of seeing and unfortunately hitting an animal.

"You have to take into consideration that the Caldor Fire has really brought a lot of the bears out of their normal hiding spots out in the mountains and brought them down into the basin, which we call the Lake Tahoe basin here," said Loehr.

She says not to get out of the car and call 911, if necessary, if you hit a bear.

Bryant says you can also call the Bear League if an injured bear needs help, as well as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"It's just a matter of constantly being aware of that. There are bears in the woods you're driving by and some of them are going to have to cross the road," said Bryant.

Loehr says to be aware of your surroundings and to always keep a high visual horizon. She says to be extra alert for debris along the roadway, changing speed limits throughout the Tahoe area, and of course, wildlife.

"Unfortunately, do what you've got to do but don't swerve off the road. It's really hard to even say you're going to brake in time because a lot of times you don’t. Really what we want you to do is stay straight on the road and maintain your lane position," said Loehr.

CHP says bears can and most importantly will break into your car or campsite to eat food, so don't leave food around. Use a bear container when you can.