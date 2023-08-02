Citrus Heights police officers enforce traffic alongside 4 other agencies

Officials say the effort resulted in 131 vehicle stops and 113 citations within just three hours.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department teamed up with four other agencies to enforce stop sign violations throughout the city Tuesday.

The effort resulted in 131 vehicle stops and 113 citations within just three hours, according to a press release.

Officers from the Sacramento, Folsom, Elk Grove and West Sacramento police departments helped CHPD write citations and enforce traffic rules. The operation was funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to officials.

While all five agencies and extra traffic enforcement officers aren’t always available, Traffic Sergeant Kane Kissam says there are a few ways CHPD can enforce traffic laws like speeding, running red lights and more.

Usually CHPD contracts with the REDFLEX Company, a transportation company with the goal to reduce and “ultimately eliminate fatal crashes altogether,” according to their website.

Citrus Heights has 10 REDFLEX cameras at eight intersections in the city that will soon be upgraded to their HALO cameras, resulting in more visibility for the cameras, ability to identify and enforce traffic violations, according to Kissam.

Kissam says CHPD has recently completed an OTS grant in hopes to get more money for eight radar guns to track a car's speed and to train officers on how to use that equipment.

“These units are used in conjunction with the officers’ training to enforce speeding in the city,” said Kissam, going on to explain how officers also use speed feedback signs — those ones that flash your speed if you’re going too fast — citizen tips about traffic and roadways, and their city specific model to identify areas that present traffic issues.

The Multi Modal Transportation Safety Program (MMTSP) was approved by city council in 2020 and “guides the way the city addresses traffic and safety concerns raised by residents,” according to the city’s website.

CHPD focuses their efforts by using a Crime and Traffic in Citrus Heights (CATCH) model, which bases off primary collision factors, collision locations and reports to direct officers to patrol more in those areas.

“This model helps officers learn of issues in their beat and encourages them to assist in solving the issues presented by the CATCH model,” said Kissam. “Many of the locations are located at the busiest intersections in the city of Citrus Heights.”

Officers work traffic enforcement between investigations, major collisions, conducting training or making court appearances for cases, according to Kissam.

“Most major collisions are investigated as a team and the tasks are divided through the members. This often takes away from daily enforcement details during the early stages of the investigation,” said Kissam. “Many major collisions can take months to complete… During the down times of a major investigation, officers will return to their daily enforcement activities.”

Residents are encouraged to report any traffic hazards or concerns to CHPD through the MMTSP form, which can be found HERE, or by calling the CHPD traffic unit’s non-emergency line at (916) 727-5500

