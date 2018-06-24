Chris Pratt, star of the new movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, surprised Solano County sheriff officers, their families and residents at a charity event at the Vacaville Brenden Theater.

Community members came to support the local heroes by purchasing tickets to the new Jurassic World film at the theater. The proceeds of the ticket sales and auction event raised money for children of law enforcement families suffering from cancer.

Chris Pratt surprised everyone at the theater by participating in the auction and even staying to watch the movie with his fans.

Solano County sheriff deputy Daniel “Cully” Pratt helped organize the event along with Bruce Simpson of the Brenden Theater corporate office. Deputy Daniel Pratt also happens to be Chris Pratt’s brother.

