Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle plan co-headlining show at Golden 1 Center

The show will be a phone-free event, which means no phones, cameras or other recording devices will be allowed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Comedian Chris Rock announced new tour dates Wednesday and one of them is right here in Sacramento, but that's not all...

Rock will share the stage with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle on the December run of shows.

The dates kick off Dec. 1 in San Diego and work their way around the state (plus one show in Arizona) before concluding on Dec. 14 in Thousand Palms.

Dec. 1 - San Diego

Dec. 5 - Phoenix

Dec. 7 - Anaheim

Dec. 10 - San Jose

Dec. 11 - San Francisco

Dec. 12 - Sacramento

Dec. 14 - Thousand Palms

General on sale for tickets will begin Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m.

If you bring a cellphone or smart watch, it will be locked into a pouch that can only be unlocked by venue staff at the end of the show. You will still be able to have your phone with you, you just won't be able to use it outside of designated areas in the lobby.

