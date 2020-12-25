1 dead, 3 injured after Christmas Eve crash in Sacramento County

A 24-year-old woman is dead after a crash along Roseville Road, just south of Oakhollow Drive.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old woman is dead after a Christmas Eve crash in Sacramento County.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday when a red Toyota Corolla went into the southbound lane of Roseville Road, just south of Oakhollow Drive, and collided with a white GMC Sierra, according to Officer A.J. McTaggart with CHP-North Sacramento.

The crash injured three people and left a 24-year-old woman from North Highlands dead.

Officer McTaggart said there were three people in the red Corolla, a 22-year-old North Highlands woman, identified as the driver, who was hospitalized with major injuries; a 26-year-old Rancho Cordova woman who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries; and the 24-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He identified the driver of the Sierra as a 57-year-old Sacramento man, who had minor injuries from the crash.

Authorities said officers are still trying to piece together why the Corolla drifted into the southbound lane, and at this time, they don't suspect drugs or alcohol as factors in the crash.