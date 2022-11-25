Christmas lighting shows in Sacramento | Know before you Go

If you're looking for some Christmas-themed light shows, here are some things to know before you grab that coat and go!

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Light shows here in Sacramento are on the rise, so here's what you need to know to get the best brightness for your buck.

It's a new holiday-themed outdoor light maze and attraction presented by the Hallmark Channel. Deemed the "world's largest holiday-themed light event", there will be over 4 million lights on full display. It's open for everyone of all ages!

Event Dates:

November 25, 2022 - January 1, 2023

Location:

Sutter Health Park (400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento)

Hours:

From November 25 to December 18 Wednesday and Thursday - 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday - 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday - 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.





From December 19 to December 25 Monday through Wednesday - 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday - 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.





From December 26 to January 1 Monday through Sunday - 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.



NOTE: On select Wednesday nights, you’ll get one free child's ticket when you buy any adult, senior, or military admission ticket.

Ticket Prices:

Children ages 3-17 - $20

Adult ages 18-64 - $34

Senior ages 65+ - $31

Military any age with Military ID - $31

Add-Ons:

Ice skating - $18 per person

Parking - $13

VIP pass - $15 for children, $25 for adult

VIP Elf Guide - $250 per party

Attractions:

A story-themed Christmas Light Maze

A 100-foot-tall Christmas tree

Ice skating

The Village featuring tiny shops of artisan vendors, specialty crafts, and boutiques.

Food and drinks such as s’mores, specialty sandwiches, homemade donuts, even Merry Mocktails and spiked hot chocolate available for purchase

Live entertainment from live music, local groups, and pop-up performers

Visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus

A 'little elves' play place for children

Parking:

Park at the Sutter Health Parking Lot or nearby. Pre-paid parking is available when you purchase tickets. The entrance to the parking lot is on Market Street off of 5th Street.

Map:

💡 We have too many lights, said no one ever! We're lighting them up everywhere on Nov. 25! 🎟️ Do you have your tickets yet?! 📸 CREDIT : @gilliangarn - @robinson_bre7 - @sharon.nwosu - @caroline__lopez__ Posted by Enchant Sacramento on Saturday, November 19, 2022

Presented by Global Winter Wonderland, Imagimarium's theme is "Light Up The Night." There will be 3 million lights on full display and open for everyone of all ages.

Event Dates:

Now until January 2, 2023

Location:

Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Hours:

Open daily starting Thursday, December 15 Sunday through Thursday - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays - 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.



NOTE: Closed on the following dates:

Monday, November 28

Tuesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 30

Monday, December 5

Tuesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 7

Monday, December 12

Tuesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 14

Ticket Prices:

On weekdays: Children ages 4-12 - $19 Adult ages 13-62 - $25 Senior ages 62+ - $19 Children 3 and below - Free





On weekends: Adult ages 13-62 - $27 Senior ages 62+ - $21 Children ages 4-12 - $21 Children 3 and below - Free



Add-Ons:

Ice skating - $12 per person

Laser tag - $10 per person

Laser maze - $10 per person

Unlimited ride pass - $35 per person

Attractions:

Ice skating rink

3 million lights, 15 acres

All-light Rose Garden

Laser tag

Carnival rides

Balloon drops

Meet and greets with Santa and other Christmas characters

“Land of Astara” Augmented Fantasy Zone

Local artisan vendors, unique gifts, traditional Christmas decorations

Culinary delights and beverages such as street tacos and funnel cakes available for purchase

Beer garden (for 21+)

Parking:

Parking passes can be purchased onsite at the time of arrival.

Map:

Happy Hump Day 🐪! We have JUST the thing to get you through the week-sparkles!✨ Be sure to grab your pre-sale ticket before they're gone: https://imaginarium360.com/buy-tickets/ Use code: IMAGINE at checkout #imaginarium360 #imaginarium2022 #lightupthenight #sacramento #calexposacramento #globalwonderland #visitsacramento #visitcalifornia #sacramentoevents Posted by Imaginarium360 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022