Christmas lighting shows in Sacramento | Know before you Go

If you're looking for some Christmas-themed light shows, here are some things to know before you grab that coat and go!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Light shows here in Sacramento are on the rise, so here's what you need to know to get the best brightness for your buck.

Enchant Christmas

It's a new holiday-themed outdoor light maze and attraction presented by the Hallmark Channel. Deemed the "world's largest holiday-themed light event", there will be over 4 million lights on full display. It's open for everyone of all ages!

Event Dates:

November 25, 2022 - January 1, 2023

Location: 

Sutter Health Park (400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento)

Hours:

  • From November 25 to December 18
    • Wednesday and Thursday - 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
    • Friday - 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
    • Saturday and Sunday - 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

  • From December 19 to December 25
    • Monday through Wednesday - 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
    • Thursday through Sunday - 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

  • From December 26 to January 1
    • Monday through Sunday - 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

NOTE: On select Wednesday nights, you’ll get one free child's ticket when you buy any adult, senior, or military admission ticket.

Ticket Prices:

  • Children ages 3-17 - $20
  • Adult ages 18-64 - $34
  • Senior ages 65+ - $31
  • Military any age with Military ID - $31

Add-Ons:

  • Ice skating - $18 per person
  • Parking - $13
  • VIP pass - $15 for children, $25 for adult
  • VIP Elf Guide - $250 per party

Attractions:

  • A story-themed Christmas Light Maze
  • A 100-foot-tall Christmas tree
  • Ice skating
  • The Village featuring tiny shops of artisan vendors, specialty crafts, and boutiques.
  • Food and drinks such as s’mores, specialty sandwiches, homemade donuts, even Merry Mocktails and spiked hot chocolate available for purchase
  • Live entertainment from live music, local groups, and pop-up performers
  • Visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus
  • A 'little elves' play place for children

Parking:

Park at the Sutter Health Parking Lot or nearby. Pre-paid parking is available when you purchase tickets. The entrance to the parking lot is on Market Street off of 5th Street.

Map:

💡 We have too many lights, said no one ever! We're lighting them up everywhere on Nov. 25! 🎟️ Do you have your tickets yet?! 📸 CREDIT : @gilliangarn - @robinson_bre7 - @sharon.nwosu - @caroline__lopez__

Posted by Enchant Sacramento on Saturday, November 19, 2022

Imaginarium360

Presented by Global Winter Wonderland, Imagimarium's theme is "Light Up The Night." There will be 3 million lights on full display and open for everyone of all ages.

Event Dates: 

Now until January 2, 2023

Location:

Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Hours:

  • Open daily starting Thursday, December 15
    • Sunday through Thursday - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Fridays and Saturdays - 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

NOTE: Closed on the following dates:

  • Monday, November 28 
  • Tuesday, November 29
  • Wednesday, November 30
  • Monday, December 5
  • Tuesday, December 6
  • Wednesday, December 7
  • Monday, December 12
  • Tuesday, December 13 
  • Wednesday, December 14

Ticket Prices:

  • On weekdays:
    • Children ages 4-12 - $19
    • Adult ages 13-62 - $25
    • Senior ages 62+ - $19
    • Children 3 and below - Free

  •  On weekends:
    • Adult ages 13-62 - $27
    • Senior ages 62+ - $21
    • Children ages 4-12 - $21
    • Children 3 and below - Free

Add-Ons:

  • Ice skating - $12 per person
  • Laser tag - $10 per person
  • Laser maze - $10 per person
  • Unlimited ride pass - $35 per person

Attractions: 

  • Ice skating rink
  • 3 million lights, 15 acres
  • All-light Rose Garden
  • Laser tag
  • Carnival rides
  • Balloon drops
  • Meet and greets with Santa and other Christmas characters
  • “Land of Astara” Augmented Fantasy Zone
  • Local artisan vendors, unique gifts, traditional Christmas decorations
  • Culinary delights and beverages such as street tacos and funnel cakes available for purchase 
  • Beer garden (for 21+)

Parking:

Parking passes can be purchased onsite at the time of arrival. 

Map:

Happy Hump Day 🐪! We have JUST the thing to get you through the week-sparkles!✨ Be sure to grab your pre-sale ticket before they're gone: https://imaginarium360.com/buy-tickets/ Use code: IMAGINE at checkout #imaginarium360 #imaginarium2022 #lightupthenight #sacramento #calexposacramento #globalwonderland #visitsacramento #visitcalifornia #sacramentoevents

Posted by Imaginarium360 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

