Christmas lighting shows in Sacramento | Know before you Go

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Light shows here in Sacramento are on the rise, so here's what you need to know to get the best brightness for your buck.
It's a new holiday-themed outdoor light maze and attraction presented by the Hallmark Channel. Deemed the "world's largest holiday-themed light event", there will be over 4 million lights on full display. It's open for everyone of all ages!
Event Dates:
November 25, 2022 - January 1, 2023
Location:
Sutter Health Park (400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento)
Hours:
- From November 25 to December 18
- Wednesday and Thursday - 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Friday - 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday - 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- From December 19 to December 25
- Monday through Wednesday - 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Thursday through Sunday - 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- From December 26 to January 1
- Monday through Sunday - 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
NOTE: On select Wednesday nights, you’ll get one free child's ticket when you buy any adult, senior, or military admission ticket.
Ticket Prices:
- Children ages 3-17 - $20
- Adult ages 18-64 - $34
- Senior ages 65+ - $31
- Military any age with Military ID - $31
Add-Ons:
- Ice skating - $18 per person
- Parking - $13
- VIP pass - $15 for children, $25 for adult
- VIP Elf Guide - $250 per party
Attractions:
- A story-themed Christmas Light Maze
- A 100-foot-tall Christmas tree
- Ice skating
- The Village featuring tiny shops of artisan vendors, specialty crafts, and boutiques.
- Food and drinks such as s’mores, specialty sandwiches, homemade donuts, even Merry Mocktails and spiked hot chocolate available for purchase
- Live entertainment from live music, local groups, and pop-up performers
- Visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus
- A 'little elves' play place for children
Parking:
Park at the Sutter Health Parking Lot or nearby. Pre-paid parking is available when you purchase tickets. The entrance to the parking lot is on Market Street off of 5th Street.
Map:
Presented by Global Winter Wonderland, Imagimarium's theme is "Light Up The Night." There will be 3 million lights on full display and open for everyone of all ages.
Event Dates:
Now until January 2, 2023
Location:
Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)
Hours:
- Open daily starting Thursday, December 15
- Sunday through Thursday - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fridays and Saturdays - 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
NOTE: Closed on the following dates:
- Monday, November 28
- Tuesday, November 29
- Wednesday, November 30
- Monday, December 5
- Tuesday, December 6
- Wednesday, December 7
- Monday, December 12
- Tuesday, December 13
- Wednesday, December 14
Ticket Prices:
- On weekdays:
- Children ages 4-12 - $19
- Adult ages 13-62 - $25
- Senior ages 62+ - $19
- Children 3 and below - Free
- On weekends:
- Adult ages 13-62 - $27
- Senior ages 62+ - $21
- Children ages 4-12 - $21
- Children 3 and below - Free
Add-Ons:
- Ice skating - $12 per person
- Laser tag - $10 per person
- Laser maze - $10 per person
- Unlimited ride pass - $35 per person
Attractions:
- Ice skating rink
- 3 million lights, 15 acres
- All-light Rose Garden
- Laser tag
- Carnival rides
- Balloon drops
- Meet and greets with Santa and other Christmas characters
- “Land of Astara” Augmented Fantasy Zone
- Local artisan vendors, unique gifts, traditional Christmas decorations
- Culinary delights and beverages such as street tacos and funnel cakes available for purchase
- Beer garden (for 21+)
Parking:
Parking passes can be purchased onsite at the time of arrival.
Map:
WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Columbian family performs at Cal Expo Imaginarium in Sacramento