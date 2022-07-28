Cirque Du Soleil's month-long production of Alegria premieres in West Sacramento

Now that Cirque du Soleil's "Alegria" is back on tour, it's been restaged and reimagined under a Big Top that truly fits the theme.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you're looking for something fun for the family, you're in luck! For a whole month, from July 28 to August 28, Cirque Du Soleil will be performing their original production of "Alegria" under a Big Top in West Sacramento.

Cirque du Soleil's "Alegria" first premiered in 1994 and soon became a crowd favorite, touring and residing in 255 cities across 40 countries for over 19 years.

The last time Cirque Du Soleil came to Sacramento was for their touring show, "Amaluna," in January of 2020. Now that Cirque du Soleil's "Alegria" is back on tour, it's been restaged and reimagined under a Big Top that truly fits the theme.

This Big Top tent has been set up in the parking lot of Sutter Health Park.

"Cirque du Soleil reached out to us ahead of time, wanting to make sure that local residents knew that they can see the Big Top when they drive by and that they're more than welcome to come and join," Denice Domky, CEO of the West Sacramento Chamber of Commerce said.

In raising the Big Top, West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero even took part in helping raise the Big Top by cranking the lever to hoist up the poles.

See Cirque du Soleil raise their big top tent in West Sac! 3️⃣ more days until the magic of Cirque du Soleil’s Alegria... Posted by City of West Sacramento, Government on Monday, July 25, 2022

"I think it brings more of a circus-feel here with the beautiful tent," said Mayor Guerrero. "It makes it more alive and all of the different themes and shows they have here just brings it to a more exciting level for people to enjoy."

Cirque Du Soleil had to pause all of its operations and shows during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the contamination rate of COVID-19 has slowed down, there have been more traveling performances and tours for all entertainers.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been difficult for Cirque Du Soleil to find local staff, but in collaborating with agencies both locally and internationally, they now have a full touring staff.

"We're back full force and we're really excited to be back in California as the first Cirque Du Soleil show to perform in California since the pandemic," said Francis Jalbert, Cirque Du Soleil's Senior Publicist. "I think like we've been on Zoom enough, now it's time to experience things in person so we're really excited for people to come experience Alegria."

Alegria is described as a mystical world sprinkled with exciting acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant sets, playful humor, visual poetry, and its unforgettable soundtrack. The word Alegria means "joy" in Spanish, so come experience a performance that brings you that joy.

Tickets start at $40, so go to Cirque Du Soleil's website to secure your seat.