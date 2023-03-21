Ace Hardware to open in Citrus Heights shopping center

Named Miller's Hardware, after Sacramento’s Miller Greenfield, the building at 8079 Madison Ave. is set to become part of the Citrus Heights family.

Example video title will go here for this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights will soon have an Ace Hardware in the Almond Orchard Shopping Center at the corner of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Madison Avenue.

Named Miller's Hardware, after Sacramento’s Miller Greenfield, the building at 8079 Madison Ave. is aiming to become the reliable resource for residents' needs, according to the owner Jessica Greenfield.

“It’s just about [being a] family and community neighborhood hardware store,” she said. “We knew immediately [this is] where we wanted to be.”

Miller Greenfield is a 15-year-old boy with a rare neuro-degenerative disease. He participates in the community as much as he can and is even working toward his dream of becoming a police officer.

Jessica says she named the store after her son because he's so community driven, aspiring for her business to be the same.

She says they’re working to potentially host events to fundraise for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and get other donations for more causes.

They also plan to bring in high school or county workers with special education needs to help “bring people a purpose,” according to Greenfield.

The space is about 14,000 square feet and is “smaller but more community based,” said Natalie Hinkel of Ray Stone Inc., who owns the shopping center.

“We were holding out for a tenant like Ace to go into that spot and benefit the community,” she said. “This is not your typical shopping center. It’s full of local businesses who are really unique in what they do.”

As for an opening date, Greenfield is shooting for a soft opening as early as June and a full opening as soon as August.

She says they’re going to stock plenty of things and even host events in the parking lot to let customers try their products before purchasing.

“One thing we are big on is events. Big BBQ events and lots of product demonstrations to bring the community in and show them what we offer,” she said. “We want to be outside where people can see us.”

WATCH MORE: One the largest affordable housing projects could be coming to downtown Modesto