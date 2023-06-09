Citrus Heights repeat child sex offender arrested after police sting operation

Detectives say 48-year-old Ryan Coats was preparing to leave California when he was arrested

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights child sex offender was re-arrested Wednesday by police after having been previously convicted twice of child sex crimes.

Police say 48-year-old Ryan Coats began talking to an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old in April.

Detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested Coats after he allegedly sent explicit photos to the undercover detective and offered to meet with them.

Their investigation found he was a registered sex offender and was previously convicted in 2014 and 2016 for sexual communications with minors.

Citrus Heights police found Coats also moved out of his home, bought a new car, changed his phone number and was preparing to move to Oregon. He was arrested just before moving out of California.