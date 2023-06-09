x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Citrus Heights repeat child sex offender arrested after police sting operation

Detectives say 48-year-old Ryan Coats was preparing to leave California when he was arrested

More Videos

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights child sex offender was re-arrested Wednesday by police after having been previously convicted twice of child sex crimes.

Police say 48-year-old Ryan Coats began talking to an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old in April.

Detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested Coats after he allegedly sent explicit photos to the undercover detective and offered to meet with them.

Their investigation found he was a registered sex offender and was previously convicted in 2014 and 2016 for sexual communications with minors.

Citrus Heights police found Coats also moved out of his home, bought a new car, changed his phone number and was preparing to move to Oregon. He was arrested just before moving out of California.

WATCH MORE: Man accused of raping 12-year-old, leaving her pregnant in San Joaquin County

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out