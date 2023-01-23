2 people killed, 1 injured in Citrus Heights crash

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Two people were killed and another person was injured in a crash near Citrus Heights Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

They said a Mercedes on Auburn Boulevard hit a pedestrian and then hit a Toyota. The pedestrian and the driver of the Toyota died. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation and the Citrus Heights Police Department said speed is believed to be a factor.

