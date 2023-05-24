Citrus Heights announces more information about $80K firework, patriotic event

After a controversial city council vote approved $80,000 for the event, a city official says the firework show cost half of the allotted funds.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — After Citrus Heights city officials approved $80,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding on fireworks and a “patriotic event,” more details about what’s to come are now available.

The “Stars & Stripes Celebration” is a free event open to the community and will be held July 1 from 7-9:30 p.m. at Van Maren Park.

Attendees can see a performance by local band CC Seger, a tribute band to Bob Seger and Creedence Clearwater Revival. The controversial firework show will start at 9:45 p.m.

Councilmembers and the public were torn on whether it was an appropriate use of funding. The vote to use ARPA funding passed 3-2 in January.

Meghan Huber, the city’s economic development and community engagement director, says the firework show cost half of the allotted funds — a total of $40,000.

It’s not clear how long the firework show will last, but the other $40,000 will go toward food trucks, entertainment and “other event production aspects,” according to Huber.

“We are very excited to host our new patriotic event, the inaugural Stars and Stripes Celebration, for our Citrus Heights residents on July 1,” said Huber. “This event was created in response to significant community feedback that our residents desire more community events to have fun and connect; we hope they come out to enjoy it!”

Some residents wanted the money to be spent on things like road repairs or ways to help the homeless.

Public commenters at the January meeting were very much against the fireworks display, but encouraged and suggested daytime celebrations or bringing back the Fourth of July parade.

Supporters said they were excited about a firework show returning to Citrus Heights like they had years ago.

Residents are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the event. Residents can show up to the park an hour early at 6 p.m. to settle for the show. There will be a kids zone where children can hang out until the fireworks.

The event is to not only bring the community together after many years without a Fourth of July event, but also to celebrate “our country, community and togetherness,” according to the city website.

“Strategic planning and prioritizing the community’s wishes to connect brought this event to life, now all we need is you to make it spark.”

This event and firework show will not include a parade like the city once had.

