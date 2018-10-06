A three bedroom, two bathroom home in Citrus Heights which formerly catered to mining supply wagons during California’s early days is on sale for $340,000.

The property, known as the 14 Mile Roadhouse for its distance to Sacramento, first went on sale in 1850.

The 169-year-old home remains in immaculate condition today with flairs from the gold rush era, the early 20th century, and postmodern updates.

Today it includes original hardwood floors, ornate crystal and brass door handles, single-paned glass windows, and hand-carved woodwork and paneling.

The home was purchased in 1919 by the Van Maren’s, a prominent Citrus Heights family that lived in the home for four generations.

The family made restorations when they first bought the home including a second-story edition.

It was even moved back 40 feet from its original position along then Auburn Road to make way for the new Auburn Boulevard.

The home was recently purchased by real estate agent Terry Jensen, who touched up the home and has recently put it on the market.

