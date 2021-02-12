What to know about 3rd annual 'Best Lights in Citrus Heights' competition

Here are the locations where the homes that were nominated and won in previous years to see who has the best Christmas lights decorations in Citrus Heights.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — With Christmas just a week away, Citrus Heights residents still have the chance to earn bragging rights of who decorated their house the best for the third annual "Best Lights in Citrus Heights."

Nichole Baxter, the Citrus Heights communications officer, said winners of the competition will receive a trophy to show off with all the bragging rights that comes with it.

"We wanted to kind of create a fun sense of competition, but also bring attention to these awesome homes who are bring such a holiday spirit to our community," Baxter said.

The Christensen family, who was featured in ABC's “The Great Christmas Light Fight,' were one of four winners in the 2019 competition.

“I grew up on this street, so to buy a house on the same block and create this, it really is something I always hoped for my kids,” Julie Christensen told ABC10.

Here are the three homes that were nominated in this years contest so far:

7131 Karen Rae Court

5465 Wildwood Way

8187 Talbot Way

Map of nominees and past winners

Residents still have until Dec. 25 to nominate their favorite homes.

To learn more about past winners or how to nominate a home for "Best Lights in Citrus Heights," click here.

The city of Citrus Heights is asking residents to not throw away their Christmas lights this year, but to instead to recycle them at City Hall through Jan. 14.

