Auburn Oaks senior living facility to continue serving low income seniors

The Citrus Heights city council approved an official agreement Thursday stating the facility won't change from serving its current demographic.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A California nonprofit is set to purchase the Auburn Oaks assisted living facility for low income seniors in Citrus Heights.

City council approved an official agreement Thursday stating the facility will not change from serving its current demographic.

The vote comes after council approved a non-binding agreement noting the city would sponsor the nonprofit to get a state grant to permanently dedicate Auburn Oaks Senior Apartments at 7501 Sunrise Blvd. as low-income senior housing.

The Low Income Family Enrichment Corporation, or The Life Foundation, is a Colorado-based nonprofit working to “uplift the lives of those in need,” according to their website.

The grant could come from the Community Care Expansion Program, a California Department of Social Services program. Those who are deemed qualified to receive grants must support seniors and adults with disabilities to live in safe communities.

No funding would come from the city or any city budgets.

Auburn Oaks is a senior living facility built in 1975 with 129 units. Assisted living facilities make up nearly 70% of the units. Care at the facility is more specifically for residents with Alzheimer’s disease, mild cognitive impairment, advanced memory loss or other types of dementia.

