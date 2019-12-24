ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Update

Power has been restored to the area of Citrus Heights and Folsom after balloons knocked out power for SMUD customers.

Original Story

More than 19,000 people in Citrus Heights and Folsom lost power after mylar balloons flew into the powerlines of a SMUD substation Tuesday.

The utility restored power in Folsom, where 6,837 customers lost power. It's working on restoring power in Citrus Heights, where 13,702 customers are without electricity.

Chris Capra, public information officer for SMUD, said power should be completely restored by 9:55 a.m.

