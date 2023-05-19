Brews in the Burbs comes to Citrus Heights' Sunrise Mall

The annual Brews in the Burbs event will bring craft beer tastings, live music, food trucks, backyard games and more to the city to support a nonprofit.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Sunrise MarketPlace in Citrus Heights is being transformed from a parking lot to a beer festival Saturday.

The annual Brews in the Burbs event will bring craft beer tastings, live music, food trucks, backyard games and more to the city to support Citrus Heights Homeless Assistance Resource Team (HART) and the Citrus Heights Chamber of Commerce.

HART is a nonprofit with the goal to "help Citrus Heights locals develop a stable living situation through connecting them with the resources they need," according to their website.

Tickets will run you anywhere from $25 to $75 for the event. The event will start at different times depending on which tier of ticket is purchased — but everyone is available to participate after 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The tiers of tickets are as follows:

VIP Admission: 4 pm – 8 pm $75 - Enter at 4 p.m., get a "swag bag," have a designated area for yard games and snacks, receive a $5 voucher for food trucks at the event, a souvenir 8 ounce mug and unlimited tasting of brews

- Enter at 4 p.m., get a "swag bag," have a designated area for yard games and snacks, receive a $5 voucher for food trucks at the event, a souvenir 8 ounce mug and unlimited tasting of brews General Admission: 5 pm – 8 pm $50 - Includes entry and unlimited beer tastings with a souvenir 4 ounce mug.

- Includes entry and unlimited beer tastings with a souvenir 4 ounce mug. Designated Driver: $25 - Entry into the event, a $5 voucher for food at any food booth and water/soft drinks.

Must be 21-years-old or older to enter the event. Last pour at 7:45 PM. No children or pets are allowed.

The event will be held in the Sunrise Mall Parking Lot at 6041 Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, click HERE.