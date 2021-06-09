1 dead after fire at Citrus Heights mobile home park, officials say

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Firefighters said a mobile home park fire in Citrus Heights turned deadly Wednesday evening.
In a tweet, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said crews were on scene of a multi-unit fire on Hemet Drive.
A spokesperson for the fire district confirmed one person died.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
