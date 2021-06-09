x
Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Citrus Heights

1 dead after fire at Citrus Heights mobile home park, officials say

Few details are available, but firefighters are reporting injuries in the fire.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Firefighters said a mobile home park fire in Citrus Heights turned deadly Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said crews were on scene of a multi-unit fire on Hemet Drive. 

A spokesperson for the fire district confirmed one person died.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

    

