Citrus Heights approves crackdown on illegal and late night firework use

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights City Council approved an urgency ordinance ahead of Independence Day to crackdown on the use of fireworks.

The crackdown comes as Independence Day draws near and other cities like Folsom and Sacramento have passed their own "social host" ordinances.

A "social host" ordinance is one that, according to the city, hits at one of the hardest parts of fireworks enforcement, getting evidence of who ignited the firework. Generally, the “social host” aspect means the person hosting an event where fireworks are being used can be cited even if they are not the person who lit the firework.

Fines start at $750 but could escalate to $1,000 for subsequent offenses.

City Council also placed a ban on any fireworks use between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m.

“This is definitely a step in the right direction in giving us the tools that we need to help reduce illegal fireworks and late timed, late-night, but enforcement of illegal fireworks and hours of the day are extremely challenging just to find whose setting them off," said Chief Ron Lawrence during the council meeting. "So, the enforcement piece will continue to be a struggle for us, but this is definitely a step in the right direction.”

Mayor Steve Miller echoed a similar sentiment to Chief Lawrence, noting that the ordinance won't solve all the issues Citrus Heights has in regard to fireworks use. He said the ordinance is not perfect but it is a good start as they try to handle illegal fireworks.

"I hope this keeps it down to a dull roar, and that folks are considerate," Miller said.

The ordinance is valid for 45 days, but it can be extended. It also requires fireworks stands to have notices posted to windows that reference the ordinance and rules.

