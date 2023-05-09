Fireworks, police, Sunrise Mall and more | What Citrus Heights has used its ARPA funds on

Citrus Heights received over $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds back in 2021 and has spent $11 million. Here's where all of that money went.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — At the start of COVID-19, the federal government allotted $1 trillion to cities, governments and people to try and lessen the weight of the pandemic. Citrus Heights received over $15.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds back in 2021 and has since spent $11 million.

While some use of the funds have been controversial to residents, others have been supported.

Funds were given to the city in May of 2021 in two installments and the city intended use of the funds to be for “COVID recovery or the advancement of community priorities.”

With $4.6 million left to spend by 2026, here’s where the money has gone so far:

Police spending: City council allotted a total of $6.4 million to the Citrus Heights Police Department for new equipment and staffing.

The police budget had been made prior to getting the ARPA funds and cut 22 positions from being paid, including 12 officer and multiple dispatch positions. $4.3 million was used to rehire staff back to pre-pandemic levels for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 years.

Additional police funding for vehicles and equipment totaled to $1.4 million after police representatives said 22 vehicles were in need of replacement. The police communications center was also in need of upgrades, getting $600,000 in funding.

Upgrade spending: The program city officials used was outdated and "obsolete," according to city officials. The city agreed to upgrade from their current system to the newer version for $1.2 million, which should last at least 10 years.

Sunrise Tomorrow spending: A total of $1.04 million was spent on the Sunrise Tomorrow Specific Plan — to revitalize the Sunrise Mall.

$40,000 went to infrastructure financing strategies for the plan. The other $1 million went toward further development of the land, transit related improvements, taking care of updating facilities around the property and more.

Community spending: Community engagement has been a large focus for the city government in the last few years, resulting in the city council allotting $1,055,000 toward it.

The city Beautification Program, also known as Citrus Heights CARES, was created for $875,000 and later deployed to focus on community image and handling projects to prevent blight and homelessness, according to the city.

A block party trailer was also funded through ARPA funds, $50,000 going to creating “community connection” by stocking a trailer with party supplies, according to Meghan Huber, Citrus Heights' economic development and community engagement director.

In a controversial move, the city council voted to allot up to $80,000 for a Patriotic Event and firework show. The money will cover all event expenses from planning and closing roads to a musical performance and the firework show itself, according to City Manager Ashley Feeney.

The Community Grants Program was given $50,000 for any nonprofit, community group or organization to "implement projects or host events that improve the quality of life and promotes community connection and engagement," said Huber in a proposal.

Business spending: Businesses were affected during the pandemic and were offered grants totaling nearly $300,000 for aid. An additional $1 million was dedicated to ensuring Citrus Heights was an appealing place for businesses to come to.

The Small Business COVID Recovery Grant was created and funded to help Citrus Heights businesses work through the pandemic by giving out grants up to $15,000 each. The total amount spent on the program was $281,111.

The Business Attraction Incentive Program was created to "help identify, attract and invest in new businesses in target industries that contribute to commercial area vitality, utilize existing vacant real estate, and increase quality of life for residents, workers and visitors," according to Huber in a March proposal.

Funds have to be spent by 2026 or be returned to the federal government. The city says it aims to focus on four areas of interest to residents and city officials: community image, economic development, community connection and infrastructure maintenance.

The Citrus Heights city council Strategic Planning Retreat is planned for Wednesday morning where members of the city and the community will discuss progress so far and three year goals, including what to do with the last of the ARPA funds.

