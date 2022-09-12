Citrus Heights manhunt ends peacefully with arrest

Officers arrested a man near Auburn Boulevard and Westchester Way where they also found and recovered two illegally possessed handguns related to an investigation

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers arrested a man in Citrus Heights after a brief manhunt, Friday night.

Just after 3 p.m. officers saw a suspect known to have a felony warrant flee from a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers searched the area of Auburn Boulevard and Westchester Way where they found and recovered two illegally possessed handguns related to the investigation, according to officials.

A helicopter was deployed in the area to help officers search for the suspect and, according to social media, warned residents to lock their doors and stay inside.

The suspect eventually surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody for the warrant and illegal gun possession charges, according to officials.

The Citrus Heights Police Department is taking over the investigation and no further information is available at this time.

