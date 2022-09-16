Citrus Heights Union Bank robbed, suspect on the run

The Citrus Heights Police Department says no one was hurt in the incident and that the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Union Bank on Sunrise and Kingwood in Citrus Heights was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The Citrus Heights Police Department says no one was injured in the incident and that the suspect fled the scene, before officers arrived, with an undisclosed amount of money.

There currently have been no arrests and the robbery is under active investigation by the FBI and police department.

The bank's lobby was closed Friday, but the drive-thru and ATM remained open.

