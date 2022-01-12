x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights Big Lots closing in January

The 8525 Auburn Blvd. location is scheduled to close in January, according to a Big Lots spokesperson.

More Videos

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Big Lots location in Citrus Heights is scheduled to close in January, according to a spokesperson.

A recent social media post identified high crime and theft rates as being the reason for closing, but Big Lots spokesperson Josh Chaney did not confirm why the location at 8525 Auburn Blvd. is closing.

"We review our store portfolio on an ongoing basis and sometimes decide, for a variety of business reasons, to close or relocate," said Chaney in a statement. "We are grateful to all our Citrus Heights customers for shopping with us over the years."

ABC10 asked the Citrus Heights Police Department about reports of theft at that location. After reviewing records from the last year, they said it hasn't changed much.

"I looked through the logs from December last year to today and didn't see an unusually high amount of theft," said Jason Russo, commander at the CHPD.

While no specific date was given for the January closing, Chaney says Citrus Heights residents are invited to shop at nearby locations in Folsom, North Highlands, Roseville and Carmichael.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Hazel Avenue Improvement Project finishes up in Sacramento County

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out