Citrus Heights to bring in holiday season with Christmas Tree lighting

Citrus Heights Mayor Steve Miller will be joined by Santa Claus at Citrus Heights City Hall on Wednesday.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Christmas tree lighting ceremony is being held in Citrus Heights on Wednesday.

Citrus Heights Mayor Steve Miller will be joined by Santa Claus at Citrus Heights City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees will be able to walk through what is described as a "Miracle Forest" of decorated trees.

Children will also get the chance to write letters to Santa at a designated station. While it's not clear who exactly is going to show up, other famous Christmas characters are expected to make an appearance.

The Citrus Heights Community Marching Band is also slated to bring in the holiday season with live music.

For more information on the Citrus Height's Christmas tree lighting ceremony, click HERE..

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9