Citrus Heights moves forward with community party trailer

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — It's party time for Citrus Heights, and city leaders have greenlit a new block party trailer to help get the celebrations started.

City Council approved guidelines for a Community Block Party Trailer Program. The trailer, filled with “essentials to host events,” was approved for $50,000 in June and will soon be rentable for community events.

Meghan Huber, economic development and community engagement director of Citrus Heights, told city council the goal of the trailer is to increase community connection.

The guidelines define who is eligible to rent the trailer, what the trailer comes with, how much it could cost to rent, and rules renters must agree to follow.

Community groups include but are not limited to: Neighborhood watches, business and commerce organizations, groups of neighbors, amateur sports groups, religious organizations and HOA organizations.

At least one party involved in renting the trailer must be 21 or older. Private citizens and businesses are not eligible to rent it for private events.

The program intends to keep “community group” defined as wide as possible to include as many users as they can. Rentals operate on a “first-come first-served” schedule, but prioritizes groups that haven't rented before.

The trailer comes with tables, chairs, coolers, barricades and cones, lawn games, a small sound system, and trash receptacles to use for events.

It's expected to be free during the trial period with renters paying event insurance and permit fees.

Applications to rent the trailer should be completed no sooner than six months before and no later than one month before the event.

A code of conduct will be available in the rental agreement. Renters will also be given a checklist of items before and after renting that renters will go through to ensure nothing is missing, according to the document.

Members from the Community Engagement team will move the trailer to the designated spot it was rented for. Renters are not permitted to relocate or move the trailer, according to the guidelines.

