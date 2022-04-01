Citrus Heights residents, businesses to begin composting organic waste in July

Starting in July, Citrus Heights residents will have to put their organic waste in the green waste bin.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The city of Citrus Heights is planning on creating a recycling program for residents on July 1 that would require residents and businesses to compost organic waste.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown signed SB-1383 into law in 2016 in an effort to reduce emissions of short-lived climate pollutants. The goal is to reduce the disposal of organic waste by 2025.

The new law impacts those living in single and multi-family homes, businesses and schools. Apartment complexes would be treated as if they were other businesses rather than single or multi-family homes.

Citrus Heights residents will be required to dispose of their organic waste such as vegetables, fruit, meat, dairy and rotting food among others in their green waste bin. The green waste bin is only being used for yard waste until July.

Large food distributors like grocery stores must now donate edible food, that would otherwise be thrown away, to food banks or other organizations or face fines.

CalRecycle could require cities to enforce penalties starting January 2024 on those for not following the new California law.

Residents are not able to file an exemption waiver because the new recycling law is a statewide mandate.

Citrus Heights residents who fill out an online survey before Jan. 31, 2022, with their opinion on how the city is managing waste collections could potentially win $150 Republic Services bill credit. Residents are being asked how satisfied they are with Republic Services, such as weekly curbside pickup.

To fill out the survey, click HERE.

