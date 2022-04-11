Citrus Heights councilmember proposes new school district

While the proposal was not supported by a majority of the council, Schaefer says he is optimistic the topic will be addressed again in the future.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights Vice Mayor Tim Schaefer proposed starting talks about disbanding schools within the city from the San Juan Unified School District (SJUSD) and instead creating a Citrus Heights Unified School District.

During an Oct. 13 city council meeting, Schaefer invited members of the council to support the idea of putting together a commission of volunteers to establish the city's own school district. A school district is defined as “a government entity that provides public elementary and/or secondary education to students within a specific territory,” by the California Department of Education.

He says the idea came from reading “Becoming the city of Citrus Heights,” a book about the struggles of the city’s eventually successful incorporation efforts.

“Reading the book made me wonder if people in the community would be equally motivated to pursue a Citrus Heights Unified School District,” said Schaefer. “Many have expressed the concern that San Juan Unified School District is too large to effectively respond to its stakeholders.”

The SJUSD was formed in 1960 after a merger of six school districts and includes the regions of Arden-Arcade, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Gold River, Fair Oaks and Orangevale, according to district spokesperson Raj Rai.

Schools within Citrus Heights have lower ratings than some neighboring areas on GreatSchools.org, a website that posts school and district data and ratings online. Schaefer believes these ratings affect how many people, and who, move to Citrus Heights.

“A key element in the home-buying decision for young families is the quality of the schools their children would be attending,” he said. “It is essential that our schools are a draw to our city and not a deterrent.”

The California Department of Education ranks the SJUSD as the 10th largest school district in California, Elk Grove Unified being the fifth largest. Rai says that number is not entirely accurate due to the inclusion of private schools, which are not run by the district.

“Our enrollment in district schools of 38,077 (students) last school year would place us closer to number 19 on that list,” said Rai. “We have seen a decline in enrollment, similar to many other districts across the state… the district’s enrollment in the 2015-16 school year was 39,985 students.”

While the proposal was not supported by a majority of the council, Schaefer says he is optimistic the topic will be addressed again in the future.

To make this a reality, now or later, would require extensive and complex conversations.

The process could potentially involve petitions, public hearings, need for approval by the county office of education and a placement on the ballot for voter approval, according to Rai. Schaefer says this project would also require an “incredibly passionate group of individuals, like the group that pursued incorporation.”

If Citrus Heights eventually decided to create their own district, it would adjust enrollment, staffing and funding to the SJUSD.

