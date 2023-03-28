Longtime Citrus Heights councilmember dies

Steve Miller was a retired, former 17-year Citrus Heights councilmember known for "his quick wit and signature sense of humor."

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Steve Miller, a retired former 17-year Citrus Heights councilmember, died Saturday, according to the city.

Miller, also known as "Sparky," was most recently elected to the Board of the San Juan Unified School District.

A statement from the city announcing Miller's death described him as being known for "his quick wit and signature sense of humor that eased tensions and brightened rooms."

"Steve was a joy to work with and his leadership was always thoughtful but also delivered with humor," said Vice Mayor Bret Daniels in a press release. "The world has lost a great man way too early."

He was on multiple commissions and boards representing Citrus Heights during his life. Transportation, safety, education and quality of life were Miller's main focus while on city council and other boards.

"Steve Miller embodied what it meant to be involved in community and his passion for service truly made a difference and improved Citrus Heights,” said Mayor Tim Schaefer in a press release.

Miller also managed and pushed for projects like the Sunrise Tomorrow Specific Plan, revitalization of Auburn and Sunrise Boulevards, development of the Arcade-Cripple Creek Trail Project, developing a police department for the city and more, according to the city.

“Steve made a tremendous impact in Citrus Heights and the Sacramento Region,” said Councilmember Porsche Middleton in a press release. “He will be deeply missed by our community. ”

Miller is survived by his wife, two children and six grandchildren.