Citrus Heights craftsman turns old TVs into pet palaces

Jackson Isborn from Citrus Heights creates unique, themed pet homes out of old television consoles.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Star Wars, Alice in Wonderland, or how about a farm theme? Jackson Isborn upcycles television consoles and turns them into tiny homes for tiny friends.

"I do this in my free time and it actually takes a lot of time," said Isborn, a Citrus Heights furniture repurposer.

Isborn found his passion for restoring and repurposing furniture and antiques two years ago.

"Anything someone's going to just take to the dump, I'll say, 'I'll take it,' and I try to make whatever I can out of it," Isborn said.

The first time he turned an old TV console into a dog house it was a project for his friend's French bulldog.

"And I was just hooked after that," Isborn explained. "I realized dog people get a lot more excited than just doing regular furniture."

Many of his pieces are themed, with intricate details, from leash hangers to lighting fixtures. Isborn even made a doggy closet when a customer requested one.

"She sent me a picture of all the clothes hanging up," Isborn laughed. "I didn’t realize a dog could have that many clothes."

He has made pet houses for charities, raising thousands of dollars for animal shelters and organizations. Isborn's work has also been featured in Home Decor Ideas Magazine.

But Isborn said the best part is when pet lovers get to see his customized creations.

"I love when they send pictures of their dogs in them and in their homes," Isborn said. "My dad used to tell me to find a job that you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life. I never understood until I started doing this. I'm just so thankful that I took this path."

