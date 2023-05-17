x
Citrus Heights

1 person injured in Citrus Heights crash

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. along Copperwood Drive in Citrus Heights, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Citrus Heights Wednesday morning.

A person was trapped in a car. Crews extricated the person and they went to a hospital with moderate injuries.

It is not clear how the crash happened or how many people were in either car. The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating the crash.

