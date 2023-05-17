1 person injured in Citrus Heights crash

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. along Copperwood Drive in Citrus Heights, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Citrus Heights Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. along Copperwood Drive in Citrus Heights, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

A person was trapped in a car. Crews extricated the person and they went to a hospital with moderate injuries.

It is not clear how the crash happened or how many people were in either car. The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating the crash.

Watch more on ABC10