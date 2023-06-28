Woman killed in Citrus Heights crash identified

Vira Zheltonozhko was 82-years-old and a resident of Citrus Heights, according to the coroner's office.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified Vira Zheltonozhko as the victim of a fatal car versus pedestrian crash on Antelope Road in Citrus Heights Tuesday.

What led up to the fatal crash is still under investigation, but fire officials said several utility poles and a traffic light were damaged. The crash happened around 8:19 p.m.

Zheltonozhko was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was found uninjured.

The eastbound lanes of Antelope Road, west of Auburn Boulevard and east of Lauppe Lane were closed for multiple hours Tuesday night while officials investigated, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

It isn't known if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.