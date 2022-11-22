Nail-biting Citrus Heights city council race continues as ballots are counted

Incumbent Mayor Porsche Middleton and candidate Natalee Price are running to become Citrus Heights' District 5 representative.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The race for Citrus Heights' 5th District is heating up with the candidates being within 29 votes of each other as Sacramento County continues to count ballots.

Incumbent Mayor Porsche Middleton and candidate Natalee Price are running to become Citrus Heights' District 5 representative.

Friday's count had them at 1,523 votes each, but Tuesday's count gives Middleton a slight advantage with 50.41% to Price's 49.59%. The tight race is a first for the young city.

“I reviewed historical at-large city council election results and did not see an instance of a tie vote or a race this close,” said Amy Van, Citrus Heights city clerk.

Van says this is the first time voters in districts 2, 4 and 5 are voting for one city council candidate who “resides in the electoral district in which they reside” after a 2019 ordinance that established a by-district election process.

“Prior to June 2019, Council Members were elected at-large,” said Van. “Since the change from at-large to by-district elections, the city implemented a community outreach plan in an effort to educate voters.”

That outreach plan seemed to increase voter engagement this midterm election.

“A lot of people were really engaged this election, which is really good,” said Middleton. “I’m really excited to see what the voters decide.”

Grassroots candidate Price says she is anxious, but excited because she has already won as a first-time runner and politician.

“As the new girl against the mayor, I prayed that God wouldn't let this be a landslide against me. Those prayers were answered; 50/50 is as close as it gets,” said Price. "I have been smiling everyday since Nov. 8."

Both Price and Middleton are also confident the results of this, and other, elections are legitimate.

“Sac county has done a great job with counting for this election, slowly and methodically to make sure all ballots are legitimate and counted,” said Middleton. “There should be no concerns about the results, no matter what they end up being.”

Price echoes this sentiment and encourages voters skeptical of results to chat with the election office to use the systems of transparency offered by the county.

The resolution adopted by city council in June says in part, “in the case of a tie vote, the Registrar of Voters will determine the winner by lot,” according to Van.

The next update of election results will come out Nov. 29 around 4 p.m. Tuesday evening on the Sacramento County elections website. There are approximately 89,000 ballots left to count, according to the Sacramento County Department of Voter Registration and Elections.

