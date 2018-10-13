If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Andrey Tagintsev, a Citrus Heights father of four, was killed in a crash Tuesday evening.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office, he was killed in a hit-and-run off Greenback Lane. His wife went out to the scene with two of her children after her husband didn't come home from work.

"There was a big accident let's go check out," said Andrey's wife, Tamara Tagintsev. "It's right on his way home and about the time he should be coming home. We went there and found his car."

At the time he was just recovering from cancer treatments. Andrey, 45, lost his voice, but still continued his family's passion of music.

"He got cancer on his vocal chords and it prevented him from singing the last two years," said Esther Tagintsev, Andrey's daughter.

In their household they show love through their bond of music and God.

"He wouldn't want us to cry. So we sat down. We continued with other songs. It was very peaceful," Esther said.

A memorial service for Andrey is set for Sunday on October 14 and his funeral will be on Monday October 15.

