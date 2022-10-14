Citrus Heights history preserved in book written by locals

“Becoming the City of Citrus Heights” is both an e-book and printed book, available at Citrus Heights city hall and soon to be at the Sacramento Public Library.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sacramento author Miranda Culp and longtime Citrus Heights resident and businessman Bill Van Duker worked together to preserve the historical achievements of Citrus Heights just in time for the city's 25th anniversary.

“Becoming the City of Citrus Heights” is both an e-book and printed publication, available at Citrus Heights city hall and soon to be at the Sacramento Public Library, detailing the decades-long incorporation efforts.

“A few years ago I decided we should immortalize the process,” said Van Duker. “We dived deeper into the history and it took longer [to finish the book]. It just happened to coincide with the 25th anniversary.”

The book was funded by a $10,000 grant given by the History and Arts Program of Citrus Heights.

Citrus Heights’ incorporation efforts began nearly 40 years ago and took 12 years to reach the ballot to vote on. It was the first city in the region to incorporate in 50 years and followed multiple failed efforts in the area.

Van Duker and Culp credit the city with changing the way incorporation efforts were done throughout California.

“It's a little piece of local history not just within Citrus Heights and the county, but California because this changed the way incorporations happened as a whole,” said Culp.

The authors say the book is not just about history and is more interesting than one would think.

“Wherever you have humans, you have drama,” said Culp. “I wanted it to read like any other story that has an arc. People who don't have a degree in law or city planning can read it without being left out.”

Van Duker was part of the incorporation efforts and says this book really highlights “what a small group of people who are dedicated and committed can do.”

The book will be promoted at upcoming city events to continue celebrating the anniversary.

“The city of Citrus Heights is very proud of our history here,” said Elyjah Wilbur, city spokesperson. “It means something to the city and we’re always looking for opportunities to engage our residents… and to have a party.”

Each year the city holds an address to update residents on the past year's affairs, city initiatives and more.

Capitol Pops, a Sacramento concert band made up of community members, will perform a free concert from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 22. Residents are asked to RSVP on Eventbrite ahead of the event.

This event comes almost a month after Sunday Funday, a community event to bring Citrus Heights residents together.