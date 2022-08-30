Citrus Heights' Mesa Verde High celebrates sports stadium groundbreaking

The stadium is one of the schools signature projects and is funded by the district's bond program. Construction is expected to finish by Spring 2023.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Mesa Verde High School staff, students and community members celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of its new sports stadium Tuesday.

The stadium is one of the school's signature projects and is funded by the district's bond program. Construction is expected to finish by Spring 2023.

The new stadium will include: a synthetic track and field, new bleachers, press box, concessions, restroom facilities, LED sports lighting and renovations to the existing parking lots and tennis courts. There will also be “much-needed exterior site improvements,” according to the school.

Former and current students and staff attended the event in support of the project.

“It will not just be a place to play games, matches and meets. It will be a place for students and families to make lasting memories. Having a meaningful place to meet in a facility they deserve," said Travis Miller, athletic director and Mesa Verde alumnus.

