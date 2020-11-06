Citrus Heights police seek help finding missing at-risk man

Police in Citrus Heights are trying to find Robert Howard, 60. CHP says he suffers from a medical condition and might become disoriented.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Authorities in Citrus Heights are calling out to the public to help them find a missing man.

Police say Robert Howard, 60, is considered an at-risk missing person due to his limited cognitive capacity. CHP says he suffers from a medical condition and might become disoriented.

CHP activated a Silver Alert on behalf of the Citrus Heights Police Department to help find Howard.

He was last seen while leaving his home in the 8300 block of Willow Tree Way on June 7, police said. They believe he was possibly headed to Westwood Park wearing an orange t-shirt and black pants.

He stands at 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes.

Citrus Heights police ask for anyone who sees him to call the police department at 916-727-5500.