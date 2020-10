Police said Gifford Massey was last seen on Monday leaving his home in the Woodmore Oaks area.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights police are calling for help in finding 90-year-old Gifford Massey.

Police described Massey as an at-risk missing person who stands at 5'9 and 190 pounds.

Massey was last seen earlier on Monday when he left his Woodmore Oaks area home. Police said he was driving a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.