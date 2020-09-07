Citrus Heights hoping to turn vacant lot into residential, retail hub with new project

The City of Citrus Heights recently bought the land with the intentions of selling the so-called New Sylvan Project to developers to turn the space into a new hub.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif — At the corner of Auburn Boulevard and Old Auburn Road in Citrus Heights sits an 11-acre lot of grass and trees that has been empty for years, and people in the community are ready to see change.

The City of Citrus Heights recently bought the land with the intentions of selling the so-called New Sylvan Project to developers to turn the space into a residential and retail hub.

"Multi-family residents single-family residential, perhaps office space with a little spot of retail as well or any mix thereof," said Meghan Huber, the Economic Development Director.

Citrus Heights is in the process of revamping much of the city to bring more people to the area. The list of improvements include the struggling Sunrise Mall, and now the New Sylvan Project.

"It will serve as a community hub, bring more people to the boulevard and support the walk ability and bring everything all together on that corner," Huber said.

There's no date on when ground will break on the project, but community members have all eyes on the grassy spot and what's to come.

Jenna Smith, a Citrus Heights resident, said she hopes to see the residences go to low-income residents.

"I think what's best to build here is just low-income apartments, because people with low income are always looking for a place to live," Smith said.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Monica Coleman.

READ THE LATEST NEWS ON ABC10.COM:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: