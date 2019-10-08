CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Police in Citrus Heights are asking communities for their help in find a missing 80-year-old woman.

Citrus Heights police identified her as Sandra Wolf and said she may be in the early stages of memory loss.

Wolf was said to have left her home near Gary Oak Drive and Old Auburn Road around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. She was last seen in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Madison Avenue but she hasn't been seen since.

Police said she was a "critical missing adult" and described her as an 80-year-old white female with grey hair, standing at 5'10 and weighing around 160 pounds.

Police say she was last seen driving a black Lexus EX350 with a license plate reading 6ETD655.

Anyone with information about Ms. Wolf or her whereabouts can contact the Citrus Heights Police Department by calling 911.

