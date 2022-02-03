Citrus Heights police release video detailing deadly shooting

In a portion of the video, just before shots were fired, you can hear the officer telling the man to not pick up the gun then telling him to drop it.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department released an edited video detailing the events leading up to and following a deadly shooting involving officers last month.

According to a press release from the Citrus Heights Police Department, on Jan. 13, just before 9 p.m., officers received a call about a man waving a gun in the area of Antelope Road and Tupelo Drive near Carl's Jr.

When officers arrived, police attempted to deescalate the situation by "verbally engaging" with the man. The press release goes on to say the suspect pointed the gun at officers and an officer fired their service weapon, hitting the man. The man was taken to the hospital, were he died.

According to the debrief video released by police on Facebook, a 911 caller believed the man may have been overdosing. The caller said the man "couldn't get off the floor" and he had a gun in his hands. Eventually the caller said the man started to walk way but was pointing a gun at a nearby vehicle.

The video from police also included a portion of body cam video of the incident. In that portion of the video, just before shots were fired, you can hear the officer telling the man to not pick up the gun then telling him to drop it. That's when shots were fired.

"Our department personnel work every day to reduce crime and improve the quality of life for our community, " Citrus Heights Police Department Chief Alex Turcotte said in the video. "We will stay dedicated, while always looking for ways to improve that service and prevent tragedies from occurring where possible."

The victim's identity has not yet been released. The incident is still under investigation.