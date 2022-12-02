1 dead, 1 injured after shooting behind Target in Citrus Heights

On Monday night, the Citrus Heights Police Department received numerous reports regarding shots being fired along the 6000 block of Birdcage Street.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A shooting at a Citrus Heights apartment complex left one dead on Monday evening.

On Monday at around 10:55 p.m., the Citrus Heights Police Department received numerous reports regarding shots fired in the area of the 6000 block of Birdcage Street in Citrus Heights.

Police arrived at the scene of the apartment complex where they located a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the walkway. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police then located a second 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a nearby apartment. The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to investigate the incident.

"At this time, investigators believe this is not a random act; the parties involved likely knew each other," CHPD wrote in a statement. "Preliminary information revealed that both subjects appeared to be shooting at each other."

Police encourage anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Citrus Heights Police Department tip line at (916) 727-5524 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

