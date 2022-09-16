'A slice of Citrus Heights' | Sunday Funday event to be bigger, better than before

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Rusch Park in Citrus Heights.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sunday Funday is coming back to Citrus Heights, after two years of being canceled by COVID-19 restrictions, just in time to celebrate the cities 25th anniversary.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Rusch Park, 7801 Auburn Blvd.

From food trucks and children's activities to live music and a tree planting to celebrate the anniversary, the event has plenty for the community to engage with.

Meghan Huber, with the city of Citrus Heights, says Sunday Funday has been a long-standing, signature event for the city.

“We’re really excited to bring (the event) back for our community, bigger and better,” said Huber. “It’s really a slice of Citrus Heights.”

Huber says this is the first large community event since the COVID-19 pandemic began which encouraged the city to go “all out.”

“We leveled up in terms of programming, live music and honoring the 25th anniversary,” said Huber. “Events and places to connect is one of the biggest requests we hear from community... (We’re) going big to show the community that the city is listening to their asks.”

Admission is free to Citrus Heights residents and parking information can be found here.

Attendees are encouraged to ride their bikes to the event as there’s a bike valet sponsored by Sacramento area bike advocates.

A free shuttle ride will also be provided from City Hall at 6360 Fountain Square Drive to the event.

Program of events:

11am- Welcome Speeches and ceremonial tree planting

11:30am- Citrus Heights Marching Band

11:45am- Citrus Heights PD K9 Demo

12pm- Austin Mo Performance

1pm- Citrus Heights PD K9 Demo

1:30pm- Canaan Smith Performance

