CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Even through a pandemic, Citrus Heights leaders are making it their goal to continue on with business in their new normal, and, first on the agenda, is the revitalization of the 100-acre Sunrise Mall property.

“Despite what’s going on in our community and in our lives short-term, what we are doing is laying a foundation and setting a plan for our future,” Huber said.

After getting input from the community, Economic Development Manger Meghan Huber highlighted one of the designs that could become reality.

“The second option is called 21st Century Main Street. That would keep some of the existing department stores and build on that retail with additional retail, entertainment, restaurants as well as the addition of multi-family to create that destination,” Huber said.

Huber added that the site is also projected to have modern style apartments and two hotels, which could bring tax revenue into the city.

“Right now, the site really generates sales tax only, and that has declined significantly over the past decade. So, by adding other uses, we are diversifying the economic impact,” Huber said.

The new development doesn’t have a name yet, but the final plan will be presented to the people of Citrus Heights in June.

Huber said they'll break ground on the project in December 2021, continuing the promises made to the community before the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of our staff is continuing to work to process projects, to clear the path for potential development, and our Sunrise Tomorrow project is the biggest,” Huber said.

