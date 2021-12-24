Citrus Heights teen holds fifth annual toy giveaway for families in need

Also named Citrus Height's 'Citizen of the Year' by the city's police department, Ronald Carmon said he organized the toy collections because of his own childhood.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — With more than 3,000 toys and gifts waiting to be given away to a line of folks in Citrus Heights on Christmas Eve, organizer Ronald "Ronnie" Carmon said he had his mother in mind when starting his toy drive five years ago.

"It was some years when my mom couldn't get me nothing, but she still got (all of) us at least something," Carmon said. "So it makes me happy that I can help others, because I done been in that situation before too."

After collecting toys for months, Camron posted fliers around town, asking Citrus Heights residents in need of last-minute Christmas gifts to find him.

On Christmas Eve, Camron held a giveaway for his gifts. Adam, who has four children, said he wanted to make sure they got something from dad this year.

"Can't really afford a lot right now, so this helps out a lot during these times," Adam said.

Celebrating the event's fifth year running with 25 family members volunteering, Camron said his message is to pass on hope so others would be inspired to help their community too.

