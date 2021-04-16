Citrus Heights to begin construction on $6-million walking trail

The project will connect neighborhoods, parks, schools, and Sunrise Market place with the trail beginning at Arcade Creek Park.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Bryan Murray and his son come to Arcade Creek Park all the time.

"We love this park. It’s got zip lines, it’s got slides," Murray said.

Georgina Valdez lives in Citrus Heights and said she and friends in her neighborhood go on “mommy walks” almost every day.

"When we go through all the houses, it’s unsafe with all the cars having to look both ways. So I think this is a great idea for kids to have a path from school to home," Valdez said.

Citrus Heights City Engineer Leslie Blomquist says the city is using grant money to fund the $6.7-million Arcade-Cripple Creek Trail Project, which will revamp the walking trail, making the trail three miles with added safety measures.

"By constructing an off-street trail through parks and provide safe crossings of these cars. You push a button the cars stop and you get a light as a biker or pedestrian to cross," Blomquist said.

The trail will be 10 feet wide with two-foot-wide granite shoulders to protect walkers and bikers. The project will connect neighborhoods, parks, schools, and Sunrise Market place with the trail beginning at Arcade Creek Park.

“The Cripple Creek portion will be of direct benefit to students attending Carriage Drive Elementary and Mesa Verde High because it provides access to their campuses that would otherwise not be available. The Arcade Creek portion will most benefit San Juan High students," said former Safe Routes Coordinator for San Juan Unified Dan Allison in a statement.

Continue the conversation with Monica on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10

WATCH ALSO: Sly Park Science Camp goes virtual with plans to expand