Citrus Heights turns to community to name new park, trail

Have a great name in mind for this new multi-use, 2.9 mile trail and regional park? Citrus Heights wants your suggestions.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights is looking to the community to come up with a brilliant name for a new trail and regional park in the city.

A 2.9 mile-long, multi-use loop, the trail will be situated between Sunrise Boulevard near Arcade Creek Park Preserve and Watchtel Way. The regional park will include Arcade Creek Park Preserve, Tempo Park, and Mitchell Park, and will be ideal for essential outdoor activities such as walking and biking.

However, both the park and the trail are unnamed, so the city of Citrus Heights hopes the community can come up with the perfect name that best fits the identity of this new recreational area.

Of course, Citrus Heights does have some requirements for name submissions. The review committee has put together a "naming policy" likely established to curb any pranksters or a possible "Boaty McBoatface" incident.

A naming review committee, made up of city staff and community partners, will be reviewing submissions and presenting the top names for a vote.

At the same time, Citrus Heights is looking for a name that best reflects the values of the greater community, and so has put together a Trail & Regional Park Naming Policy. Some key aspects of this policy include criteria such as topographic or historical significance, reflection of natural features in the area, or honoring an important individual in the community.

The project is known as the Electric Greenway Trail Project as of now and has been in the works for many years. Though it is not expected to be completed until spring 2021, Citrus Heights is engaging the neighborhood in this next step of the process.

Though located in Citrus Heights, the trail and park connect to unincorporated Orangevale. The regional park will be a central nature hub, connecting several neighborhoods, community parks, several schools, and the Sunrise MarketPlace. Residents can walk, run, and bike throughout a system of creekside trails and wide-open spaces.

The Citrus Heights Planning Commission is asking that name suggestions be submitted using this form by Oct. 31, 2020. The Review Committee will then select the top names for vote by Nov. 12, 2020.