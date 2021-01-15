Citrus Heights woman fears eviction after she said she never received EDD benefits

ABC10 took her story straight to Sen. Jim Nielson, who represents the people living in Citrus Heights, and asked if he could do anything about this situation.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights woman said an email mishap has made her unable to verify her account with the California Employment Development Department (EDD). That mishap may end up putting her on the streets.

After being laid off in June, Lyn Kleinbach told ABC10 her niece is just 17 days away from being evicted.

"My niece was on her way to work and was hit by a car, had to go on disability. Disability was exhausted and [she] filed for unemployment benefits...to start as of Nov. 1," Kleinbach said.

Kleinbach's niece started by trying to contact EDD by phone to set up her account just to be met with hour-long wait times.

"In December, she decided to go online and do the login and when she put her information in she put the right email address in, but when she clicked 'verify' it came back and literally dropped a letter from her email address," Kelinbach claimed.

Because of that missing letter, Kleinbach's niece would need to reverify herself. But now her account was locked, so Kleinbach said her niece waited until Jan. 7 -- the day after EDD said accounts would unfreeze after holds were put out due to a possible connection to fraud.

"We were really hopeful on that day and we went in to verify. I was sitting right next to her and it said 'we do not recognize you,'" Kleinbach said.

At ABC10 we stand for you and we wanted to get her some help. We took her story straight to Sen. Jim Nielson, who represents the people living in Citrus Heights, and asked if he could do anything about this situation.

"We will help get through to the EDD, the most important person that would be involved with their case, and we would monitor that with the constituent to see that they get contacted and that they achieve resolution," Nielson said.

Nielson said he is putting pressure on EDD to make changes and come up with a plan to fix what he calls a broken system.

"One of the things I talk to them about was upgrading the IT systems of that department so people can communicate and be communicated within EDD," Nielson said.

