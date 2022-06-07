Rocky's 7440 Club alcohol license suspended

The Citrus Heights club got their license suspended for 30 days after complaints from the community and the Citrus Heights Police Department over the past year.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights club's alcohol license has been suspended for 30 days by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and must immediately cease serving alcohol.

Rocky’s 7440 Club, at 7440 Auburn Boulevard, got their license suspended after ABC received complaints from the community and the Citrus Heights Police Department over the past year.

The Citrus Heights Police Department responded to reports of DUI, public intoxication, fights, battery, theft and assault with a firearm at the club, according to ABC. After their investigation, the department found that Rocky’s was operating as a disorderly premises.

The owner of the club signed a settlement that requires restrictions on hours alcohol is served, outdoor alcohol services, and live entertainment with added security, according to ABC.

If there are further violations at the club in the next three years, the alcohol license might be completely revoked.

“ABC is committed to keeping communities safe,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “We applaud the efforts of the Citrus Heights Police Department for their help with this investigation.”