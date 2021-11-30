Coyotes are likely killing animals in Citrus Heights, police say

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Coyotes are probably killing animals in Citrus Heights, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department's Facebook post.
Police said they are aware of social media posts in some groups that dead animals are being found.
Chad Morris, a spokesman for the Citrus Heights Police Department said they did not receive any official reports of someone seeing a coyote.
It's not clear if the animals that were killed were pets.
The Citrus Heights Police Department provided tips on what people could do to live with wildlife:
- Bring pets in at night
- Do not leave pet food outside
- Secure trash cans
- Never feed wildlife
- Install motion lighting
- Avoid using bird feeders
- Trim shrubbery, clean up green waste to reduce hiding places
- Report dead or injured animals/pets to animal services
For more information on wildlife, click here.
