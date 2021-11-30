Coyotes are likely killing animals in Citrus Heights, police say

Citrus Heights police said they are aware of social media posts in some groups about dead animals being found in the community.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Coyotes are probably killing animals in Citrus Heights, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department's Facebook post.

Police said they are aware of social media posts in some groups that dead animals are being found.

Chad Morris, a spokesman for the Citrus Heights Police Department said they did not receive any official reports of someone seeing a coyote.

It's not clear if the animals that were killed were pets.

The Citrus Heights Police Department provided tips on what people could do to live with wildlife:

Bring pets in at night

Do not leave pet food outside

Secure trash cans

Never feed wildlife

Install motion lighting

Avoid using bird feeders

Trim shrubbery, clean up green waste to reduce hiding places

Report dead or injured animals/pets to animal services

